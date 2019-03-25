Area briefs

Scholarships announced

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 book/media supply Scholarship to each of the two Miami County high school seniors who have been accepted by a two- or four-year accredited college or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools, Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received by Miami County retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 12, 2019.

Scholarship recipients and guests will receive an invitation as guests of Miami County Retired Teachers at their meeting Monday, June 17, at 6 p.m., where they will receive their check.

Tablet 101 class offered

PIQUA — Brad Reed will offer a Tablet 101 class on Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua for those interested in learning more about tablets and iPads.

“Many people who have these electronic devices or got them as gifts are confused and unsure about what it does and how to use it,” said Reed. “I hope to lessen that stress and help everyone maximize their use of this wonderful tool.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tablet or iPad to class and spend time learning how to use it and practice with their own device.

Membership is not required for this hands-on class. Class fee is $8. For more information on the class or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Movie night offered

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will present the 1961 Disney classic film, “The Parent Trap,” at 6:30 p.m. April 5.

This free and open to the public showing includes an introduction to the film and popcorn. “The Parent Trap” features Haley Mills as teenage twin sisters who swap places in an effort to reunite their divorced parents. Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith play their parents.

“The Parent Trap” is a family friendly film that was nominated for two Academy Awards. The movie will be shown in the Hayner Center’s Ballroom where there will be floor space up front for children to sit on a beach towel or small blanket.