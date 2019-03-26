Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: Shonda R. Lee, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a theft reported at 6 a.m. on March 22 at Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: An elderly complainant advised someone had used his debit card to make several unauthorized purchases at 10 a.m. on March 22 at Piqua Healthcare on Kienle Drive. This investigation is pending. Edward B. Thorpe, 39, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony misuse of a credit card, and fourth-degree felony identity fraud in connection with this incident. Rhoda A. Gilpen, 49, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Alexis M. Kimbro, 20, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 22 on the 400 block of Brentwood Avenue after causing a disturbance while an officer was investigating a domestic violence complaint.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at 2 p.m. on March 22 in the area of Clark and McKinley avenues. A driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident at 2 p.m. on March 22 on the 700 block of South Main Street. The at-fault driver admitted he was trying to back up into the roadway when he was struck in the rear. The at-fault driver was cited for improper backing.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 4 p.m. on March 22 in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue. The at-fault unit advised the vehicle they hit fled the scene.

WARRANT: Offcers responded on the report of a subject with an active warrant at 4 p.m. on March 22 on the 300 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, two female subjects with warrants were arrested. Shelby M. Crotinger, 27, of Springfield, was picked up for second-degree felony burglary. Ashely N. McLaughlin, 31, of Troy, was picked up for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Krista N. Gress, 30, of Piqua, was picked up a warrant for charges of felony misuse of a credit card, fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property, and first-degree misdemeanor theft at 3:50 a.m. on March 23 on the 400 block of West High Street.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported hearing someone screaming at 11:45 p.m. on March 22 on the 1700 block of Williams Place. The area was checked, and nothing suspicious was found.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of two male subjects passed out in a vehicle at 11:15 a.m. on March 23 on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue. Guy M. Calvert, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of schedule III drugs in connection with this incident. Emerson S. Reed, 19, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a subject was asleep in a vehicle at approximately 10:15 a.m. on March 24 on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. The male subject appeared to be under influence of a narcotic. He gave consent to search vehicle, and two suspected drug pipes were located. He was cited and left with a sober friend. Cody R. Veach, 33, of Casstown, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

CRASH WITH OVI: Officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries at 1:50 a.m. on March 24 on the 1300 block of Park Avenue. A male was arrested and charged with OVI. Tyler S. Smith, 34, of Bradford, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.