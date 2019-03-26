Park district talks with horse association

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Park District board entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Dayton Horse Show Association to explore the possibility of building a new covered outdoor arena and barn at Lost Creek Reserve on Tuesday.

Executive Director Scott Myers said the Dayton Horse Show Association (DHSA) approached park officials last fall about the possibility of building a facility on the west side of the Lost Creek Reserve.

Myers said they would be open to the possibility of building a future facility. Myers said neither party is committed to the project, but the memorandum of understanding would allow the groups to discuss the feasibility of a partnership.

“Both sides clearly understand this might not be the right fit for them, they might not be the right fit for us,” Myers said. “So, this will help at least start that process whether it will be feasible.”

Myers said the DHSA was located at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in downtown Dayton for 150 years. The DHSA did not move tothe new Montgomery County Fairgrounds location on Infirmary Road, near Trotwood, instead contracting with the Clark County Fair for three years to use their facilities for their show.

“Their first choice is to come to us,” Myers said. Myers said their board will review the memorandum in April. He explained that DHSA would hold their annual show at their new location and then allow the park district to use the space throughout the rest of the year.

“That’s the initial vision of how we’d like to see it,” Myers said.

In other news, the board approved to spend $45,000 for the Poggemeyer Design Group to prepare the preliminary design for a proposed recreational trail from the village of Fletcher to Garbry Big Woods Reserve.

Myers said the design will include a connecting path within the right-of-way on the east side of Casstown-Sidney Road to cross into the park. The trail project will be funded by a Clean Ohio grant. Myers said the west side of the road way has issues with the creek which is prone to flood and would be more expensive to build. Myers said he has contacted the county engineer’s office about the location of the bike path connection, which will use right-of-way on the east side.

Myers also reported the park district received Congestion Mitigation Air Quality or CMAQ grant for the Piqua city limits to Casstown Sidney road bike path. That portion of the bike trail project is expected to commence in 2023 or 2024.

• The board approved to spend $9, 494.95 to vendor K.E. Rose Company to outfit a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup with a law enforcement package for the park district park ranger.

• The board approved to spend $35,140 to vendor Pence Excavating to install a 12-foot wide gravel drive and parking area at the cabin at Lost Creek Reserve. The drive is approximately 3,994 linear feet. The new service drive will be used for the upcoming Holiday Lights display event next winter. The park district will provide all the gravel for the project through its ODOT road funds.

• The board entered into an agreement with Desi Layman Signature Homes to perform updates to convert the restroom at Garbry Big Woods Reserve to a year-round facility for $15,093. The work will begin in the spring.

• The board authorized to purchase one new 2019 Dodge Ram Crew Cab 4×4 pick-up truck from Paul Sherry for $27,570. The dealership offered $12,000 for the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 Pickup with a Boss V-Plow for for a total expense of $15,700.

Dayton Horse Show Association looking for new facility home