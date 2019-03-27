Hayner trips upcoming

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host two trips this spring.

The first trip is a five-day, four-night trip to Washington, D.C. on May 2 through May 6.

The all-inclusive trip includes four nights lodging and hotel breakfast each morning as well as four dinners at specially chosen restaurants.

Highlights of the trip include: tram ride at Arlington Cemetery, U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, U.S. Library of Congress, Supreme Court Building (exterior), Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, FDR Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, World War II Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Park, National Gallery of Art & Smithsonian Museums, Mount Vernon, including Ford Orientation Center & Donald W. Reynolds Museum, guided colonial tour of historic Alexandria, guided tour of illuminated monuments and a performance of “Into the Woods” at the historic Ford’s Theatre.

The second trip is a day trip on June 12 to Springfield to tour the Hartman Rock Garden and Pennsylvania House. The Hartman Rock Garden, built between 1932 and 1944, is one of the nation’s most intriguing and revered works of in situ folk art, an outsider art phenomenon where self-taught artists construct fascinating worlds out of concrete, metal, stone, and whatever else they can find. The Pennsylvania House, built in 1839, was a popular Inn along the National Road. The 7,000-square-foot Federal-style structure originally had 26 rooms and we will tour three floors of the House. Lunch will be at Young’s Dairy. There are seats available for both trips.

Register and pay online at: www.troyhayner.org. For more information, call David at the Hayner at 339-0457.