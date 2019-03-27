Veterans to speak at monthly event

TROY — The next free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 9-11 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature “Today’s Army; Today’s Navy,” with Ryan Henson and Ryan Newton, two students completing their education at Edison State Community College. They will share the armed services’ ongoing support of their educational and workforce plans.

Edison State Community College student and U.S. Army veteran, Ryan Henson, 23, is a third generation Army pharmacy technician. He joined the army at age 18 “to get a leg up in the medical field.” His basic training was at Fort Sill, Okla., and his pharmacy training was at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

In 2016, Henson was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he served there as head of the pharmacy department in the U.S. military hospital.

Henson’s interest are running (ran for the Army team in 2015 and posted a time of one hour and 17 minutes for the 10-mile track) and the medical field. His plans are to enroll in a B.S.N. program in Colorado to become a registered nurse.

Ryan Newton, 26, another Edison State student, also has a family history of military service “as far back as my great grandfathers and many uncles and cousins.” He joined the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman at age 19 “because they run with the Marines, and I wanted to see the action side of things.”

Newton did his boot training at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois and his hospital corpsman training at Fort Sam Houston. His positions in the Navy have included the following: psychology technician, phlebotomist, and medical technician. He also served as a nurse in the ER unit of the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. His college major is network security.

As a vocalist and guitarist for the Sidney-based group “Little Country Brothers,” Newton will perform for the audience. All area veterans, military personnel, and community members are invited to attend the program. There is no charge, and elevator access is available.

Executive director Karen Purke also will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.