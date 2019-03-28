Township to sell David L. Brown property

ELIZABETH TWP. — Elizabeth Township will be auctioning off the property that houses the former David L. Brown Youth Center.

Township Trustee John Ryman said the township bought the property from the county last December in order to put land use restrictions on the property to protect it from development. The township purchased the property for $1.2 million.

The property will be offered at a silent bid auction on April 4, and the sale includes the entire 171.75 acres “just as we bought it,” Ryman said.

“Of course, the Elizabeth Township trustees may accept or reject any bid, if the bids are not to our expectations,” he said.

The property, located in the township, was previously owned by the county and includes the former David L. Brown Youth Center, which for 30 years served as a residential home for boys.

The perpetual covenant placed on the property restricts the future use of the land to agricultural uses.

Future owners may maintain, replace or renovate existing structures without any further permission from the township trustees. New structures must be used “predominantly for agricultural purposes,” excluding farm labor housing, but any new construction “must be necessary for the operations and must be sited so as to minimize impact to prime and unique soils.”

One single-family residential home and outbuildings may be built on two of the tracts on the property.

Prohibited uses include: the construction of most buildings and structures, as well as fences, mobile homes, advertising, billboards, camping accommodations, roads, and parking lots; the removal, dredging, mining, filling, or excavation of soil, sand, gravel, rock, minerals, or other materials from the property; anything that would alter the topography of the property; dumping waste, garbage, unsightly or offensive materials and those classified as hazardous materials; recreational uses that disturb or compact the soils or destroy or inhibit growth of vegetation; the use of ATVs or other recreational motorized vehicles; and the construction of utilities except those necessary to provide for existing or approved structures.

The covenant also prohibits dredging, straightening, filling or diverting of any waterways on the property.

The document stipulates that the restrictions and covenant will be binding for all future owners of the property.

By Cecilia Fox Miami Valley Today

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

