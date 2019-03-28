Area briefs

Covington BOE to hold work session

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday, April 1, at 8 a.m., in the Dr. W. Dean Pond Board of Education Office. No action will be taken at the meeting.

Exhibit to open

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 310 W. Main St., will host the traveling portion the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 41st annual exhibition, Watercolor Ohio: 2018. The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center from April 5-28.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The juror for Watercolor Ohio: 2018, Robbie Laird, wrote “many of the selected works have that quality of undeniable appeal causing us to want to see them again and again.”

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Kiwanis plan meetings

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings:

April 3: Chief Brent Pohlschneider, Piqua Fire Department

April 10: Dr. Kanagy, Upper Valley Medical Center

April 17: Business meeting

April 24: Doug Christian, Miami County History

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting on Wednesdays at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Learn to line dance

PIQUA — Don’t miss the Basic Line Dancing class with instructor Lori Puterbaugh coming to the YWCA beginning Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The four-week session will give dancers an opportunity to learn some simple and easy-on-the-joints workouts to fun music that you will recognize.

“This class will be fun and yet a good workout,” said Puterbaugh, activities coordinator of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. “I will include simple steps that will keep you moving, but not overdo it for anyone.”

No previous knowledge is required, individuals work at their own pace and no partners are needed.

Fees are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 773-6626.

Nursing fair set

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair on Friday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus. Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from 16 universities will be available to share information about their completion programs and to guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit.

Nursing students currently taking the capstone class will graduate in May and applications are being accepted now through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in Spring semester 2019 (January 2020).

For more information, contact Edison State Associate Professor of Nursing Rick Roberts at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.