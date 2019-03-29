Troy’s annual Spring Clean-Up dates announced

TROY — The city of Troy will hold its annual “Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week” April 8 through April 12.

During “Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week” residents will be permitted to exceed the capacity of the cart. Additional bagged household refuse must be placed out on the collection day, but placed a few feet from the cart so that it can be accessed. Items in boxes will not be taken.

Items that are classified as recyclable should be placed in the recycling container for collection.

In addition, residents are encouraged to engage in and promote spring clean-up in the neighborhoods. Again, the items that are collected should be of the type normally classified as household refuse and should be placed in trash bags for collection.

If there are questions regarding the Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week, please call the Central Maintenance and Service Facility at 335-1914, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.– 3:30 p.m.