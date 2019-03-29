Bradford Council approves budget

BRADFORD — The Bradford Council approved the final annual appropriations for 2019 during its meeting on Thursday evening.

The council approved appropriations totaling approximately $4,338,481. The council also approved waiving the three-reading rule.

That budget includes the Harrison Avenue reconstruction project, which is scheduled to begin on Monday and be finished by Aug. 1. M&T Excavating was awarded the contract for the reconstruction of Harrison Avenue for their bid of $1,243,556, and they are expected to begin grinding asphalt on Monday.

In addition to reconstructing Harrison Avenue and replacing the water and sanitary sewer lines on Harrison, the project will include replacing sanitary sewer lines on side streets, such as on Vine, Church, James, Smithfield, and Elm streets.

The project will be funded with $50,000 from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation; $280,000 from another CDBG grant; $405,000 from a Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant; $405,000 from an OPWC loan; and $630,000 of local funds.

The council also approved participating in this year’s Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) salt purchasing program and purchasing 50 tons this year. Village Administrator Rick Looker said that participation in this program will guarantee the village the lowest cost for salt, saying that last year, the village paid $82 per ton from Morton Salt, while participants in the ODOT salt purchasing program paid $61 per ton.

Looker also advised the council that the village is seeking a quote from Woodhull to digitize a number of the village’s records. He said the council will need to advise them on what records they would like to digitize, such as past ordinances, meeting minutes, police records, and so on.

The council also approved participating in the Darke County multi-jurisdictional hazardous mitigation five-year plan update. Looker advised the council that they will be able to seek assistance from Darke County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should a disaster occur in the village.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

