Troy seeks $1.18M in paving projects

TROY — The city of Troy’s streets and sidewalks committee will review a request to allocate more funds for road paving in 2019.

The street and sidewalks committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday prior to city council meeting to consider a recommendation of the city’s annual paving schedule at a cost not to exceed $1.18 million.

According to committee packet information, $1 million would be dedicated to 13.5 miles of general street paving as well as $30,000 to pave the Archer Park parking lot and $10,000 to pave Central and Magnolia Avenue at the Riverside Cemetery. The bid package also includes two alternate projects for Phase 2 of the Recreation Trail resurfacing project for $90,000 and the Miami Shores Golf Course parking lot resurfacing for $50,000. The alternate projects could be rebid if necessary.

In 2017, the city reviewed the pavement conditions and ratings of all city streets and coordinate with future capital improvement projects including the Vectren utility programs.

The following streets are proposed as part of the annual paving program:

Young Street from Crawford Street to the dead end; McClung from Clay Street to Mulberry Street; South Dorset from McKaig Avenue to Arthur Road; South Crawford Street from East West Street to the dead end; Clay Street from East West Street from South Market Street; Mulberry Street from East West Street to South Market Street; Commerce Center Boulevard from South Stanfield Road to McKaig Road; Stonyridge Avenue from North Market to Staunton Road; North Oxford Street from West Main Street to West Water Street; Towne Park Drive from Experiment Farm Road to the dead end; Garfield Avenue from Hydraulic Avenue to McKaig Avenue; North Mulberry Street from East Main Street to Pearson Court; South Short Street from Drury Lane to West Main Street; Brittney Lane from Wagon Wheel Way to the cul-de-sac; Walker Street from Racer Street to the dead end; Rudy Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to the dead end; Carriage Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to Rudy Drive; Armand Drive from Wayne Street to McKaig Avenue.

In other news:

• The utility committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday to consider a recommendation to authorize the director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the Harrison and Atlantic waterline improvement project at a cost not to exceed $750,000.

• The community and economic development committee will also meet following the utilities committee to review a recommendation from the Troy Planning Commission for the final record plan for the planned development of U-Stor-It at 44 Peters Ave.

Committee to review requests Monday