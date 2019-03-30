College briefs

Earhart named to dean’s list

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University students named to fall 2018 dean’s list include Emma Earhart of Tipp City.

Students eligible for the dean’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Studebaker awarded scholarship

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University congratulates Rose Studebaker of Ludlow Falls on accepting the Transfer Dean’s Scholarship for high-achieving new transfer students for the fall semester.

The Transfer Dean’s Scholarships are for new transfer students with a final transfer cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students awarded this scholarship showed hard work and commitment to academic excellence, and APSU is excited they chose to “Be A Gov” as they continue their higher education.

Students matched with residencies

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — As they opened their envelopes during National Match Day at noon, Friday, March 15, fourth-year College of Medicine students at Northeast Ohio Medical University learned where they will continue their medical training as resident physicians following graduation in May.

Sarah Milota of Troy learned they will be heading to Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Milwaukee for a residency in pediatrics.

Samantha Neumeier of Troy learned they will be heading to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton for a residency in pediatrics.