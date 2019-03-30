M-U board receives award

WEST MILTON — At their March meeting, the Milton-Union school board received an award and heard an update from a member of the state school board.

For the third consecutive year, the board has been named an effective school board by the Ohio School Board Association Southwest Region. OSBA Southwest Regional Manager Ron Diver and Region President Linda Jordan presented the board with the award.

Milton-Union’s board is one of 40 to qualify for the award out of 157 in the region, Diver said.

“I think this board has proven to be a pretty doggone good one,” he added.

Diver said the award is based on a self-evaluation checklist of 26 points. To be awarded as an effective board, a board must demonstrate high standards for student achievement, fiscal accountability, visibility in the community, and effective internal and external communication, in addition to other requirements.

“No other region does this,” he said.

Charlotte McGuire, the regional representative on the Ohio Board of Education, presented information about the state’s strategic plan for education.

“It’s going to take the collective effort of every district in the state of Ohio to make our students not only excel, but be competitive in the state, across the nation and around the world,” she said.

McGuire said the vision for the plan is that “each child will be challenged to learn and discover, prepared to pursue a fulfilling post-high school path, and empowered to become resilient life-long learners and positive contributors to our society.”

She said that there is an emphasis on “the whole child,” and offering a well-rounded education, 21st Century skills, social and emotional wellness.

McGuire also said that the graduation requirements from the last few school years have been extended to the class of 2020, and touched on end of course exams.

