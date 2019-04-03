Park board OKs library plan, with contingencies

TROY —The Board of Park Commissioners approved, with contingencies, allowing the Troy-Miami County Public Library to design a possible future expansion using Brukner Park land located on Water Street behind the library.

President Alan Kappers said the final decision regarding the park land’s future use would be up to city council. Kappers made a motion “of intent” to recommend the park land transfer to council. With the motion of intent, Kappers outlined the park board’s conditions including no third-party advertising on the property and retaining an interest in the property. Kappers said the land transfer recommendation would be contingent on the library’s design plans as well as its efforts to accommodate the Troy Rotary’s request to retain the Brukner Park gazebo if possible. Park board members Jordan Emerick and Susan Westfall approved the motion.

Board of library trustees President David Lindeman spoke at the city’s park board meeting on Tuesday, seeking an update on the board’s permission to expand the library’s current 17,000-square-foot building and possibly utilize the city’s Brukner Park space on Water Street.

Troy Rotary President and city council member Todd Severt addressed the park board with concerns from the Rotary Club regarding the gazebo and memorial markers in the park. In the 1970s, the Troy Rotary built and donated the gazebo, which Severt estimated to be worth up to $50,000, which includes the Rotary emblem. The park is dedicated to the late Clayton Brukner, WACO founder and Rotarian. Severt said the Rotary Club recently invested $8,000 for maintenance of the gazebo at the park.

Severt said the Rotary would like to maintain the gazebo, but would be open to alternatives options offered by the park board and library.

“If there is no other alternative, we’d like to begin discussions with the park board or library for replication of (the gazebo) at a different location,” Severt said.

Lindeman said the library board would discuss ways to honor Brukner and other Rotary memorabilia within the park in the library design and hoped it would appease all parties.

In other park board news:

The board of park commissioners approved declaring the homestead and outbuildings of the former Huelskamp farm as surplus and recommended the sale of the property for city council’s review.

Kappers said he has toured the buildings and said the park department had no use for the buildings. In 2015, the city purchased 117.2 acres at 2290 N. Troy Sidney Road. The city replated the parcel and the house and barns are located on 1.447 acres.

It was reported to the board there are no tenants at the house.

Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake explained how he held a training for his staff. The training focused on full-body harness and “fall arrest.” The trainings were for employees who use bucket trucks for tree work and other duties.

Director of golf Kyler Booher updated the board on the golf clubhouse project. Booher said work continued on the clubhouse flooring and exterior finishes were beginning. The expected completion date is still the beginning of May.

Booher also said the course’s new driving range opened on April 1, and was in use with the warmer temperatures.

Final recommendation includes Rotary gazebo; design plans

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com