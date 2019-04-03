Lions plan open house

TROY — The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. The open house will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed and refreshments will be served.

“Many people would like to assist local charitable organizations like ours, but either do not know how to help or are hesitant to commit due to their limited time available,” Lions member Steve Kaplan said. “This open house is a wonderful way for them to educate themselves and see how many different options there are available.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization, dedicated to vision health and a variety of other community services. It is part of the world’s largest service organization. The local club, formed in 1942, currently serves Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County.

For more information see the Lion’s Facebook page, website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH, or call (937) 335-7345.