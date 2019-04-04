Troy Lions offering tea parties

TROY — The Troy Lions Club is now offering tea parties for residents of senior retirement communities and health centers.

Club members also bring in a large variety of fancy hats and feather boas for the residents to wear. Tea and cookies are then served. Afterwards, the residents can have their tea leaves read by one of the Lions.

“It is just a wonderful afternoon for both the Lions and the residents,” said president Steve Kaplan. “It is so nice to have the opportunity to entertain some seniors and interact with them at a fun event like this.”

The idea for this new community service project was brought to the local club by Lion member Chris Waller.

“I started this project with my former Lions club. After our move here, I brought it up to the Troy club and they jumped at the project,” Waller said. “It’s simply an enjoyable project for everyone involved. Even my grandson Matthew gets into the act and helps out. The residents really seem to enjoy all the activities, especially the outfits and having their tea leaves read to them.”

So far, the Troy Lions have held tea parties at SpringMeade Health Center and at Genesis Healthcare. Additional facilities requesting this project should contact the Troy Lions Club for scheduling. These parties can be repeated a couple of times a year at each facility.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Tipp City, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other youth and community programs. New members are welcome. For more information about their tea party program, contact the Troy Lions Club through their website, Facebook page, or by calling 335-7345.