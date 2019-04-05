Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A package was reported stolen on April 1 sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

A caller advised a known individual possibly stole his tablet SIM card on April 2 sometime between noon and 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Madison Avenue. Investigation is pending.

A victim reported someone attempted to use his credit card at Ulbrich’s Market at 8:15 p.m. on April 2.

A cell phone was reported stolen from a delivery driver’s vehicle while parked at work at approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 3 at Three Joe’s Pizza on Water Street. The suspect was recorded on surveillance camera committing the theft from the unlocked car, but the suspect’s identity is unknown.

A caller reported a black male subject attempted to steal a package off the front porch of the residence across the street at noon on April 4 on the 200 block of Upway Drive. The male subject was later located and charged. Deandre L. Clay, 39, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a juvenile who threatened another juvenile at 5:30 p.m. on April 2 on the 500 block of Garnsey Street.

FRAUD: A caller advised she believed an unknown individual she met on a dating site opened a credit card in her name on April 2. This investigation is pending.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident with no reported injuries was reported at 8 p.m. on April 2 in the area of Clark and Blaine avenues.

ASSAULT: There was a report made on April 3 of two males assaulting another male at the residence a week ago on the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Michalin E. Baker, 26, of Springfield, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

MARIJUANA: A driver was stopped for speed at 9:30 a.m. on April 3 in the area of South College and Weber streets. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. The driver was cited and released.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to a call referencing a criminal damaging complaint at the Piqua High School at approximately 12:30 p.m. on April 3. A juvenile male was located and charged with criminal damaging.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: A narcotics search warrant was executed at 1 p.m. on April 3 at a residence on the 800 block of Boal Avenue. Evidence of drug trafficking was recovered, and the resident was charged. Cedric Z. Smith, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 4:30 p.m. on April 3 in the area of Spring and East Greene streets.

There was a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible minor injuries at approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 3 in the area of Park Avenue and Marymont Drive. One vehicle was towed from the scene, and the at-fault driver was cited. Both drivers denied medical treatment.

BURGLARY: A male subject reported his detached garage was broken into and items were stolen at 5:30 p.m. on April 3 on the 100 block of Cassell Street. The male also reported pry marks around the door frame to his residence.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male was passed out in a car in the parking lot after a possible overdose at 9:50 p.m. on April 3 at Speedway on Covington Avenue. The male subject woke up and did not need medical assistance. He was found to have a warrant and was incarcerated.

TRESPASSING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject breaking into a residence at 6:40 a.m. on April 4 on the 400 block of Franklin Street. A male subject was located inside the residence and arrested for trespassing. Vincent L. Prenger, 22, of Celina, was charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

WARRANT: Police responded to a call referencing two subjects acting suspicious at 4:30 p.m. on April 4 behind a residence on the 400 block of Caldwell Street. Upon arrival, a female was located with a an active warrant and arrested. A male subject was released. Joann M. Toledo, 26, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.