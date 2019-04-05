Garden club hosts Andy’s speaker

TIPP CITY — On April 2, Abigail Hunter, team lead from Andy’s Garden Center, spoke at the Tipp City Garden Club’s monthly meeting. Hunter provided the first glimpse of numerous new varieties for this year’s gardening season.

She highlighted the Buddleia. This bush size plant is deer resistant; attracts bees, hummingbirds and butterflies; and has large elongated blooms in the fall. Attributes of all the new plants were inspiring and led to members having an even greater desire to get outside and work in the soil.

A business meeting followed.

Next month the club meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7 in the parking lot behind the Tipp CVS for a carpool shopping trip to Garden Stone Greenhouse. Lunch out will follow at Loretta’s in Christiansburg. For more information, call (937) 335-1653.