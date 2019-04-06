Three wounded in Piqua shooting

PIQUA — A Friday night shooting near a popular Piqua bar left three victims wounded.

Police were called to Lucky’s Bar around 11:45 p.m when multiple calls to Miami County 911 reported gunshots fired. Medic units from the Piqua Fire Department were also dispatched. Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol units also responded.

Arriving officers reported at least two gunshot victims and possibly a third. Medics moved in when police gave the “all clear” and treated a trio of victims. One suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and one to the his ankle. It is unknown where the third victim was hit. All three were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Piqua Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove.

The shots were all apparently fired in a parking lot just soth of Lucky’s Bar.

Grove described the area as a “very active crime scene” as officers worked to gather evidence and information late into the night. Police do have a suspect in the case. “We are still gathering leads and information,” said Grove, “The suspect is not in custody but we are interviewing witnesses and victims.”

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle following the shooting. That vehicle was located north of Piqua, according to Grove. “We are going to be bring it in and applying for a search warrant.”

The investigation into the shooting incident is continuing.

Piqua police and Miami Co. Sheriff’s deputies work to disperse a crowd as a pair of Piqua Fire Department medics arrive at Lucky’s Bar on South Main St. to treat victims of a Friday night shooting that left three victims wounded. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_040519mju_ppd_shooting_luckys1.jpg Piqua police and Miami Co. Sheriff’s deputies work to disperse a crowd as a pair of Piqua Fire Department medics arrive at Lucky’s Bar on South Main St. to treat victims of a Friday night shooting that left three victims wounded. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Piqua officers and Miami Co. deputies search for evidence following a triple shooting in a parking lot near Lucky’s Bar on South Main St. in Piqua on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_040519mju_ppd_shooting_luckys2.jpg Piqua officers and Miami Co. deputies search for evidence following a triple shooting in a parking lot near Lucky’s Bar on South Main St. in Piqua on Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_MU2_9600.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_MU2_9618.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today