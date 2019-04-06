Three injured in 25-A crash

Firefighters from Covington and Piqua check for safety hazards following a two-car crash on Co. Rd. 25-A at the Farrington interchange on Saturday evening. Both drivers and a reportedly unrestrained toddler were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

