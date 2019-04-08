Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 22

Bowman & Landes Turkeys, 6490 E. Ross Road, New Carlisle — The bottom sliding door on the display cooler closest to the hand sink was observed with cracks and tape holding it together. Replace.

Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: Observed a scoop and knife stored in a plastic container above the three-compartment sink that had residual food debris built up on the utensils; corrected. Observed dead roach in corner by shelving where dry good and single use items are stored. Observed cutting boards deeply scored and stained and need to be resurfaced or replaced.

March 25

Sunoco Food Mart, 4455 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Critical: Observed personal dishes and food containers stored and stacked in the hand sink behind the front counter. Spoke with person in charge (PIC) about the importance of using hand sinks for hand washing only and keeping it clear and used for hand washing only. PIC removed all dishes and food containers from hand sink.

Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Observed boxes of peppers improperly stored on the floor in the walk in cooler. Repeat: Observed substantial accumulation of dust on the shelving above the prep top cooler in the back by the drive through window. Clean utensils and in-use open food items are stored underneath. Repeat: Observed missing and water damaged ceiling tiles in the lobby with. Also, observed one light fixture in the back of the kitchen above the prep table with evidence of water damage in the fixture cover. The location and source of these leaks needs to be identified and repaired and the leaks stopped. Missing or water damaged ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Burger King, 952 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 27

Dollar Tree, 689 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Poppin’ Off, 125 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Menards, 75 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Facility did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection.

March 28

Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 29

Kountry Kruise Thru, 7235 U.S. Route 36, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Miami Valley Wine & Spirits, 943 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

March 28

Dobo’s Delights, 417 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

April 1

Big Lots 1220 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.