Area briefs

Chicken, pork chop dinner set

BRADFORD — The Bradford Lions will offer a chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28.

All dinners are carry-out and presale tickets, available through April 21, are $7 and need purchased in advance and can be bought at either Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lion or Lioness members. Those interested also can call Kathy Myers at 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree at 620-7225.

PEEP sign-ups continue

TROY — Sign your 3-5 year-old preschooler up for the summer sessions of PEEP (must be potty-trained and not starting kindergarten in the fall).

Each week is filled with discoveries as we participants share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors. These two six-week sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with an additional Friday afternoon session from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee for this hands-on program is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members per child per session.

Sessions run June 4 to July 19 (no classes the week of July 4) and July 23 to Aug. 30. Class size is limited to 12 children. Payment is due with registration (cash or check only).

Home school program offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Eggs & Nests” program from 1-2:30 p.m. April 12 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home.

Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class/child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence.

Pre-registration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Egg hunt set at Koester

TROY — Koester Pavilion will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 2-3 p.m. April 14.

Children ages 1-12 from the community are welcome to participate in this free even at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center.

During the hunt, children will be reminded to look for the golden eggs to receive a special prize. Prizes and games will be held after the hunt.

The Easter Bunny will also be onsite and available for pictures. For more information, call Jessica Fox at 440-5170.