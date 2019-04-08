Posted on by

Saturday, in the park

,

Abram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event.

Abram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Janeen Selanders gives a helping hand to her granddaughter, Briella Smith, 2, during Saturday’s VIP Kreature Kites event at Stillwater Prairie. Briella was flying kites to celebrate her second birthday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Abram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event.

Janeen Selanders gives a helping hand to her granddaughter, Briella Smith, 2, during Saturday’s VIP Kreature Kites event at Stillwater Prairie. Briella was flying kites to celebrate her second birthday.

Abram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_040619mju_mcpd_kite1-1.jpgAbram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Janeen Selanders gives a helping hand to her granddaughter, Briella Smith, 2, during Saturday’s VIP Kreature Kites event at Stillwater Prairie. Briella was flying kites to celebrate her second birthday.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_040619mju_mcpd_kite2-1.jpgJaneen Selanders gives a helping hand to her granddaughter, Briella Smith, 2, during Saturday’s VIP Kreature Kites event at Stillwater Prairie. Briella was flying kites to celebrate her second birthday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today