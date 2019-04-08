Saturday, in the park

Abram Wysocki, 5, of Troy races to get his kite aloft at the Miami County Park District Stillwater prairie on Saturday. during the VIP Kreature Kite Fly event.

Janeen Selanders gives a helping hand to her granddaughter, Briella Smith, 2, during Saturday’s VIP Kreature Kites event at Stillwater Prairie. Briella was flying kites to celebrate her second birthday.