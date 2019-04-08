Troy BOE seeks ‘architect of record’

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed hiring an architect of record for the district’s current and future projects on Monday.

Superintendent Chris Piper said, “With all of our talk about facilities and connecting with our community about facility needs, (district treasurer) Jeff (Price) and I have continued to talk about what that means for the district and how we are going to proceed forward. Part of that we have to talk about architectural services,” Piper said.

Piper said the last contract with SHP expired after the failed bond levy in November 2017. Piper said he’s in favor of hiring “an architect of record” for the district to work through the pre-bond phase and design of the future facilities project as well as other district facility needs.

Piper said community input will still be sought for building design input, but not in the same manner as the community engagement groups SHP facilitated in the previous campaign.

Board member Susan Borchers said she’d prefer the board have a list of requirements to provide the architect to help with the board’s expectations.

Piper explained the “architect of record” takes care of all aspects from permanent improvement projects to the design and building of new construction and bond work.

“We’d like to chose an architect to work with closely in the near future,” Piper said.

Borchers said she agreed, but said she’d like to have a list “to have something to go against in terms of did they meet our expectations or not.”

President Doug Trostle said he’s heard a lot from the community from the earlier campaign and the strategic plan to formalize what the district would be focusing on.

Board member Michael Ham said the feedback he received about the previous campaign was the lack of building design and what the project would look like if approved.

Trostle said he’d prefer a special meeting to meet with the firms that submit letters of interest. Though no formal action was taken, the board consented to move forward with the process to hire an architect firm in the future.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss land purchases, with no formal action expected.

The board met with new teachers at the meeting including Meghan Arnold, high school math; Mark Hess, high school math; and Daniel Gress, who moves from intervention specialist at Van Cleve to High School credit recovery teacher. Hess was recently hired as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach and Gress was hired as the head varsity football coach.

Jessica Nelson, who was not present, was also hired as a K-12 English as an English as a Second Language teacher.

