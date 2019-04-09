Counselor to discuss grieving process

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature Kim Walker, bereavement counselor from Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, on Tuesday, April 16, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center Cornerstone Restaurant, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

Walker will discuss the many faces of grief, what’s “normal” and provide information on resources available in our community to anyone dealing with grief.

“The common factor in every type of grief is that it implies a loss,” said Walker. “Losses can be very diverse in nature from the loss of a loved one or a pet, to life-changing events such as divorce, job loss, etc. I hope to help attendees understand the differences that individuals experience with grief and that everyone experiences grief in a different way.”

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, April 11, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, located at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.