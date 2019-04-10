Troy High School 2019 prom court

Photo courtesy of Jeff Owen

The 2019 prom court at Troy High School includes, front row, left to right: Tiyanna Boyd, Lily Clouser, Josalyn Abrams, Megan Malott, Mackenzie Evans, Lauren Garlow, Emilie Farrier, Ciena Miller, Olivia Love, Josie Rohlfs, Katie Castaneda; back row, left to right: Chris DeMeo, Travis Bertram, Spence Klopfenstein, Jacob Adams, Cole Brogan, Jakob Libecap, Sam Shaneyfelt, Luke Severt, Sam Felton, Bailey Webb, Seth Plantz. The THS prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Dayton Art Institute.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Owen The 2019 prom court at Troy High School includes, front row, left to right: Tiyanna Boyd, Lily Clouser, Josalyn Abrams, Megan Malott, Mackenzie Evans, Lauren Garlow, Emilie Farrier, Ciena Miller, Olivia Love, Josie Rohlfs, Katie Castaneda; back row, left to right: Chris DeMeo, Travis Bertram, Spence Klopfenstein, Jacob Adams, Cole Brogan, Jakob Libecap, Sam Shaneyfelt, Luke Severt, Sam Felton, Bailey Webb, Seth Plantz. The THS prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Dayton Art Institute.