Residents voice concerns about development traffic

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township trustees fielded questions from Creekwood Drive concerning easements and construction traffic at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Trustee Tom Mercer was not present.

Creekwood residents are planning a neighborhood meeting at the Concord Township Trustee building located on Horizon West Court at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Dan Reke and T.J. Cool, residents in the 1600 block of Creekwood Drive and Mark Schoewe, a resident in the 1900 block of Creekwood, addressed the trustees about a variety of concerns with the current development called Heritage at Troy Country Club. The developer is Bart Denlinger, who was not present at the meeting. The main access road will be Creekwood Drive connecting it to the Creekwood subdivision. The Creekwood subdivision is located in Concord Township and the Heritage at Troy Country Club was recently annexed into the city of Troy.

Denlinger confirmed he would attend the meeting to address the residents’ concerns on Thursday.

Reke had questions regarding the cul-de-sac and its easement rights and who is responsible for restoring the grounds once the easement is vacated. Cool asked questioned who was responsible for the cul-de-sac’s maintenance. Trustee Bill Whidden said he would contact county assistant prosecutors’ civil division to address the question. Whidden later said he would notify the residents once an answer was provided to the residents impacted by the easement.

Whidden asked what the primary purpose was of the Thursday Creekwood meeting.

Schoewe said he was concerned about residents’ and children’s safety as well as road damage from the heavy equipment and increased traffic accessing Creekwood Drive to the new development.

“There’s been quite a bit of concern voiced by people up and down Creekwood about the increased traffic,” Schoewe said.

The residents also added the safety concern of the heavy equipment, including dump trucks, going through the neighborhood multiple times a day as well as parking on Swailes Road. They also said the road is being damaged and will need repairing “sooner than later.”

Schoewe said he was also concerned with the water retention and stormwater issues connected to the development and its impact on the Creekwood subdivision.

In other news:

Gary Stanley, assistant fire chief of the Troy Fire Department, reported to trustees about the department’s new apprentice and internship program being presented to local students. Trustee Don Pence asked Stanley what the definition was of a “good intent call.” Stanley explained a good intent call was a call to which the fire department responds, but is not a deemed a true emergency.