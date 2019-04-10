UVCC names student of month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer has released the names of the career center’s high dchool Students-of-the-Month for March 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program named for the honor (Student-of-the-Month) to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for March were:

Bradford: Dakata Glick, Discovery; Nick Mowery, Automotive Technologies I; Kaileigh McGlinch, Design & Digital Print Technologies I; Brayden Sanders, Pre-Engineering I (Global Events);

Covington: Hunter Evans, Environmental Occupations I (Science); Layklyn Kemp, Exercise Science I;

Miami East: Robert Helmandollar, Computer Information Technologies I;

Newton: Suzie Ballard, Exercise Science I (Government);

Piqua: Makayla Barbee, Interactive Media I; Ellie Jackson, Exercise Science II; Autumn Jenkins, Medical Careers Academy I; Victoria Webber, Medical Careers Academy II;

Troy: T’Ajena Coleman, Medical Careers Academy I (Government); Aja Fiessinger, Medical Careers Academy II (College English); Jacob Fisher, H-VAC I (Government); Jenna Hoop, Cosmetology II; Jenna Hoop, Cosmetology II (Trichology); Sylvia Ross, Teacher Academy I; Delaney Roswell, Cosmetology I; Zach Sanger, Automotive Technologies II; Savannah Travers (Cosmetology I).