Area briefs

Quarter auction planned

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16 at the Legion Post, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and will include the purchase of a numbered paddle, with additional paddles available for $1.

Food will also be available at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Post 586.

Cooking class on herbs set

TROY — The OSU Extension office will present a cooking class on herbs on April 23. Participants will learn to identify herbs by their taste, discover edible flowers and weeds, and how herbs can be utilized in a healthy diet. The workshop will include easy cooking demonstrations and unique ways to utilize herbs. Each participant will receive a potted herb, recipes, and samples.

The workshop will be offered at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5607 Walnut Grove Road, Troy, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $20 and pre-registration is required by April 23.

For more information, call 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/miamiherbs.

Book sale upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a book from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured.

A member’s only sale will be Friday, April 26 from 1-6 p.m. Become a member or renew your membership that day.

All proceeds benefit the library.

Mullins to speak

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its May coffee from 9-11 a.m. May 1 with Jerry Mullins, a Troy graduate who served in the Navy and Army.

Come out for a full breakfast and hear Mullins present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect.” In addition, members will share the latest on Veterans Visiting Veterans.

Executive director Karen Purke will provide an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available at the museum, 107 W. Main St, Troy.

For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.