Feel the beat

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
The Hobart Arena parking lot is filled with drum and flag corps teams warming up as they wait their turn to compete inside at the Winterguard Internation Championsships. More than 30 teams will compete at Hobart Arena, beginning on Thursday and running through the weekend.
Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Hobart Arena parking lot is filled with drum and flag corps teams warming up as they wait their turn to compete inside at the Winterguard Internation Championsships. More than 30 teams will compete at Hobart Arena, beginning on Thursday and running through the weekend.