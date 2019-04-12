Area briefs

Poetry event planned

PIQUA — Poet Jane Kretschmann, an Alabama native, will be the featured speaker at the April 24 meeting of the creative writing club at the Piqua campus of Edison State Community College, Room 331, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.

Kretschmann, a retired Edison State English professor and a widely published author, will be discussing her approach to her current project, a series of poems about the lives of persons lynched in Alabama.

After researching and studying the biographies of these individuals, Kretschmann humanizes them, brings them to life through the power of her poetry. They, thus become more than statistical data in an academician’s research project and become individuals who have a story to tell.

To further celebrate National Poetry Month, audience members will be invited to read a favorite poem, a poem they have written, or a poem available at the meeting.

For more information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at vblevins@edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-3815.

Winning the weed war

TROY — Miami County Master Gardener volunteer Harriette Walters will present “Winning the Weed War” as part of the Coffee with the Master Gardener Volunteers series on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. She will give you the information you need to identify, treat, and eradicate pesky weeds.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Troy Courthouse, 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by May 1.

For more information, call 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Students compete in development events

CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in various Ohio FFA State Career Development events. The students learned information and applied their knowledge to online testing.

The Grain Merchandising event consisted of an online test, which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers and former and current grain marketing trends. Members taking the test were Courtney Bair, Elizabeth Bair, Liza Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Kylie Blair, Jakob Brunke, Jessica Copeland, Jessica Gillum, Luke Gilliland, Kaitlyn Hawes, Tyler Heckman, Brookelyn Hermann, Savannah Holzen, Kearsten Kirby, Abbey Koontz, Maci Krites, Zach Kronenberger, Lane Mergler, Cody Niswonger, and Brailyn Tarcea. The top four scores were from Gillum, Gilliland, Courtney Bair, and Hermann. The team placed 17 out 42 teams. The highest individual was Jessica Gillum at 34 out of 372 individuals in the state.

Additionally, members advanced their knowledge of farm finances and completed the Farm Business Management online exam. Members taking the test were Courtney Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Kylie Blair, Lucas Gilliland, Jessica Gillum, Tyler Heckman, Kearsten Kirby, Zach Kronenberger. The team placed 18 out of 74 teams. The top four scores were from Gillum, Bendickson, Courtney Bair, and Kronenberger. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Jessica Gillum at 50 out of 718 individuals.