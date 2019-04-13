Public hearing for rezoning issue set

TROY — Troy City Council will hold a public hearing for a rezoning request for 10.2 acres on Peters Road from county zoning to R-4 single Family Residential District at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15 at City Hall.

The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission.

The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property.

Council will also review the sale of a home and barns formerly known as the Huelskamp Farm adjacent to farm ground next to Duke Park.

The board of park commissioners approved declaring the homestead and outbuildings of the former Huelskamp Farm as surplus and recommended the sale of the property for city council’s review.

The park board reported the park department had no use for the buildings. In 2015, the city purchased 117.2 acres at 2290 N. Troy-Sidney Road. The city replated the parcel and the house and barns are located on 1.447 acres. The city purchased the farm for $1.5 million. The homesite was appraised at $260,000 in 2015.

The council agenda also includes an executive session for reviewing negotiation or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of employees. The executive session also will held to confer with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action, according to the agenda.

RESOLUTIONS

R-16-2019 Bid Harrison Street-Atlantic Strett Water Line Replacement Project, $750,000 — First reading

R-17-2019 Amend application to ODSA for use of additional CDBG/Revolving Loan Funds for improvements to Lincoln Community Center, increase from $120,000 to $180,000 — Emergency first reading

R-18-2019 Increase bid authorization, Lincoln Community Center Improvement Project, $180,000 — Emergency first reading

R-19-2019 Bidding authorization for 2019 Paving Program, $1,280,000 — First reading

R-20-2019 Increase authorization and authorize contract for Curbside Recycling Program — Emergency first reading

ORDINANCES

O-12-2019 Rezoning of IL 10858 (10.284 ac. on Peters Rd.) from County zoning R-1AAA & A-1 to City zoning of R-4, Single-family Residential District — Second reading

O-13-2019 Final Record Plan of PD located at 44 Peters Ave. (U STORE IT Store & Lock) — First reading

O-14-2019 Declare as not needed for public purpose/surplus and authorize sale of 1.447 acre parcel at 2290 N. Troy-Sidney Road — First reading

O-15-2019 Agreement for 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival — First reading

O-16-2019 Lease between city and Community Improvement Corp. (CIC) regarding Lincoln Community Center — First reading

