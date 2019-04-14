Kettering signs on to festival as presenting sponsor

TROY — The Troy Strawberry has announced that Kettering Health Network will be the presenting sponsor for the 2019 festival.

“We are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Troy Strawberry Festival,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “The Strawberry Festival is one of the best, most popular festivals in southwest Ohio, primarily due to the support of the Troy community. As Kettering Health Network prepares to open Troy Hospital, we have felt that same support the moment we announced we were building a facility in Troy. We thought it was fitting that we join with the Troy community to help ensure the continued success of this amazing festival.”

Largely in part to Kettering Health Network’s sponsorship the festival has added a downtown “Rest and Relaxation Area” located in the Prouty Plaza quadrant. Visitors will be able to sit in the shade, eat and enjoy the non-stop entertainment.

The Strawberry Festival will be celebrating its 43rd year June 1-2 in historic downtown Troy and along the Great Miami River levee.

The Troy Strawberry Festival was founded in 1977. The mission of the Troy Strawberry Festival is to create a vibrant and welcoming festival experience, which results in positive recognition and economic impact for the Troy community and for local non-profit organizations.