Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: Stacy R. Clark, 47, of Huber Heights, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 10.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported near Bob Evans on Ash Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. on April 10.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a student arriving at school with red marks and bruising as a result of discipline at 1 p.m. on April 10. Andrew J. Hicks, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle traffic crash reported at approximately 4 p.m. on April 10 in the area of North Wayne and West Water streets.

BOMB SQUAD: A subject found a hand grenade and shells while cleaning out his step-father’s garage at 6 p.m. on April 10 on the 1800 block of Britton Drive. The bomb squad was contacted, and they took the devices to dispose of them.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of an unruly juvenile inside a gas station at 9:15 p.m. on April 10. The male juvenile, 9, was located at Mote Park and was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The child was released to the custody of his father.

WARRANT: Melissa A. Wellbaum 30, of Troy, was picked up on multiple charges of first-degree misdemeanor theft, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, and first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card on April 10.

Carina A. Waters, 39, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension on April 11.

Chad W. Houser, 44, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony non-support of dependents on April 11.

Patricia A. Slagle, 34, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 11.

SUSPICIOUS: A hotel employee stopped a three-year-old boy from leaving the hotel without a parent at 6:30 p.m. on April 11. The location was redacted. The juvenile didn’t know where his mother was or what room he was staying in. The mother of the child showed up and stated she was outside smoking. The hotel employee didn’t get the names of the involved persons or what room they were staying in. Hotel employee was advised to call back if they are identified.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dispatch advised a neighbor’s dog had bitten the caller’s dog at 7:10 p.m. on April 11 on the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue. The at-fault dog owner was cited. Jessica M. Clonce, 21, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large.