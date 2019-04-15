Drowning victim identified

TROY — Troy Police have identified the 63-year-old Troy woman who was found deceased from an apparent drowning incident in a retention pond in the Carriage Crossing neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Joe Long, Varsha J. Trivedi, 63, was the woman found deceased in the rentention pond.

According to initial reports, a subject reported the woman missing to Troy Police at 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning. The woman was then located deceased floating in a retention pond around 11 a.m. Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office have not been released, according to Long. Toxicology reports could take up to six weeks to be released.

According to Long, the retention pond water was several feet deep. The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Crime Lab for the autopsy.

Troy woman apparently drowned in retention pond