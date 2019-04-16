Troy man gets 11 months

SIDNEY — A drug-related felony conviction has led to an 11-month prison term for a Troy man recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

A former Sidney man convicted of bilking local senior citizens with the promise of home repairs now faces the backlash of probation violations.

William Kalisz, 36, Troy, was sentenced to 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 113 days credit for time already served.

He was arrested Dec. 21 in possession of methamphetamine.