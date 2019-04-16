County to upgrade Brandt water tower

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County engineer to negotiate with Strand Associates for the design of the Brandt Water Tower Painting and Upgrades Project during its meeting on Tuesday morning.

Strand Associates, Inc., of Cincinnati, was ranked as having the highest qualifications for the design of the improvement project to the Brandt water tower, which is located in an unincorporated area in southern Bethel Township.

“In 2000, the Sanitary Engineering Department constructed the Brandt water tower as part of the Brandt water distribution system, and the department now desires to paint the interior and exterior of said tower, add cathodic protection and a mixer control system to extend the useful life of said tower,” Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said.

When asked about the cathodic protection, Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp explained that is it protection against rust, saying, “As water goes through the pipes and everything, they can develop a charge on the pipes, which can cause them to rust, and this cathodic protection is designed to ground items so oxidation rust doesn’t happen.”

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved a number of technology purchases, including the following:

• 10 computers and monitors, three Microsoft Office 2019 standard licenses, and 10 converters at a cost not to exceed approximately $8,796 for the Miami County Common Pleas Court

• 12 desktop computers with Microsoft Office 2019 standard licenses, 15 LED LCD monitors, and 12 adapter active converters for the Miami County Juvenile Court

The commissioners then approved painting in both the Miami County Juvenile and Probate Courts. The commissioners accepted a quote from Bissett and Company Painting, Inc. of Dayton to patch, prime, repair, and paint the offices, halls, and lobbies in juvenile and probate courts. The cost is not to exceed $16,750.

The commissioners also approved a floor replacement in the cafeteria of the Miami County Incarceration Facility. They accepted a quote from M.L. Dunn of Englewood to demo, prepare, and install a new vinyl tile and cover base at a cost not to exceed $9,140.

The commissioner then authorized document destruction services for the Miami County Job and Family Services. They signed a contract with Document Destruction, LLC of Cincinnati effective May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020. The contract includes the placement of seven secure bins, monthly visits for 12 months to empty the secure bins, and mass destruction at a maximum twice per year.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

