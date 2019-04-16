Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 11

DOG BITE: A deputy responded to Upper Valley Medical Center on the report of a dog bite in the 700 block of Diana Drive, Concord Twp. After further investigation, William Jordan was charged with failure to confine and failure to register his dog.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to Springcreek Elementary in reference to a parent threatening a teacher. After investigation, no charges will be filed.

SCHOOL ISSUE: The SRO was contacted by one of the teachers in refernce to a comments made to a student by another student at Upper Valley Career Center. These comments were investigated and found to be non-credible and there were no threats of any kind made towards the school or other students. This matter is closed.

April 12

SCHOOL BUS STOP: A deputy responded to 3240 Gingham-Frederick Road, Monroe Twp., in regards to a vehicle failing to stop for bus lights.This matter is pending at this time.

THREAT: A woman reported she was threatened by another female while in the parking lot of Miami County Job and Family Services. The suspect female left the area prior to deputy arrival. This menacing is under investigation.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility for a drug offense report. Inmate Michelle Ganger was found to have brought drug paraphernalia into the jail. She was charged with felony conveyance.

THEFT: Four antique yard decorations were taken over night in the 100 block of West Elm Street, Bradford.

April 13

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed the listed vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 202 near Children’s Home Road. The listed vehicle was traveling at a greater speed than what was posted. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle on the parking lot of Fulton Farms. The deputy informed the operator the reason of the traffic stop and collected her information. The operator was identified as Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez was only able to provide a Mexico identification card and not a US operator’s license. Gonzalez contacted a family member to help translate the conversation. Gonzalez was issued a citation for speed and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. With the help of the family member, the deputy explained the citation and court date to Gonzalez. She advised she understood. The vehicle was left at Fulton Farms.

ASSIST SQUAD: Deputies responded to an assist squad call of an individual passed out behind the wheel of a motor vehicle in the 5800 block of Scarff Road, Bethel Twp. The driver refused medical assistance and was cited for driving under a non-compliance suspension. Her drivers license and the license plates from the vehicle were seized per the Ohio BMV. The driver was released to a valid driver.

April 14

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to an accident without injuries at the intersection of Calumet Road and State Route 48, West Milton. After investigation, the registered owner Amanda Burdette was arrested for failure to control, OVI, and three counts of child endangering

TRASH CANS GONE: A deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street, Bradford, on a theft complaint. It was found that three Rumpke trash cans had been stolen from this address.

OUT OF STATE ISSUE: Jeremy Waugh called in to dispatch and advised he had his realtor detained and wanted to have her brought before a magistrate for the commission of a felony. The realtor’s name was listed on the card so the deputy checked for a number to her while speaking to Waugh.

A deputy called Waugh, who advised the officer he had his realtor detained for a felony and wanted her brought before a magistrate. The deputy asked where he was and he stated, Tampa, Fla. The deputy then asked if he physically had her restrained. He would not answer any more questions until the deputy provided personal information to him.

Waugh attempted to quote Ohio Revised Code and advise the deputy that he was now under arrest. In lieu of arguing, the deputy hung up on Waugh as the primary focus was the safety of the realtor he claimed was detained.

The deputy was able to contact the realtor and confirm she was safe and at home with her family.

April 15

OVI: After investigation, April Moses was cited for DUS failure to reinstate and OVI in the 4000 West State Route 185, Piqua.