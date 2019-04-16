Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WARRANT: A complainant advised several of her clothing items were missing and claimed she knew who stole the items at 9:20 a.m. on April 12. An officer located the female suspect, who denied taking the items. The female suspect was found to have an active warrant. Female was arrested on that warrant. Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

Darryl B. Noble, 59, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 13.

Eric W. Smith, 38, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on April 13.

TRESPASSING: The Red Roof Inn and Suites reported a female patron causing a problem at the location at approximately 11:15 a.m. on April 12. The business wished the female to be warned for trespassing. Female was spoken with and was in the processes of leaving. Female was warned for trespassing and told not to return.

SUSPICIOUS: Two windows in the football concession building at Pitsenbarger Park were reported broken at 1:15 p.m. on April 12. There were no signs of forced entry or criminal damage. It appeared the windows were not put back in properly and were blown out by the wind. Nothing was reported missing or stolen.

Police were dispatched for a suspicious complaint at 3:15 a.m. on April 13 on the 1500 block of Forest Avenue. Dispatch advised someone heard a female scream and subjects helping her into a house. Female advised she had been drinking and fell getting out of a vehicle. She advised there was no need for police or medical attention.

FRAUD: U.S. Bank received an e-mail from another branch about a male trying to cash a fraudulent check at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 12. The male came to a local branch, where he withdrew money from the victim’s account. Suspect was located and incarcerated.

THEFT: On April 12, a subject reported a lawn mower stolen from his front porch on the 200 block of East North Street sometime in the last few days.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Ash Street for a theft complaint at 9:10 p.m. on April 13. Dispatch advised a tenant is using a outside electrical outlet to steal power from a neighbor. Police made contact with the tenant and some occupants. Two males were arrested on warrants. James E. Young, 37, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

An officer was flagged down at 6:40 p.m. on April 12 in the area of the 800 block of Boone Street by a female. Female advised someone stole her daughter and son’s scooters.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported near McDonald’s on Ash Street at 4 p.m. on April 12.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report that a male subject punched the glass out of a front door to a residence on the 600 block of Ann Street at 7:15 p.m. on April 12. Michael D. Eleyet, 41, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Cleveland Street for a request for service complainant at 8:40 p.m. on April 12. Dispatch advised there was a sink hole in the alley. The Street Department was contacted and responded.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject reportedly under the influence of drugs was taken to the hospital and cited at approximately 9:30 a.m. on April 13 on the 100 block of Parkridge Place. Ryan M. Sprague, 35, of Penfield, Penn. was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.