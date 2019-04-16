Council approves wage increase

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City council updated the city’s pay and benefit schedules Monday night and tabled legislation permitting food trucks in the city.

The ordinances permitting food trucks to operate in the city and establishing licensing fees were tabled until a future meeting.

The legislation was recommended to council by the planning board last month. The city’s code does not currently include language about food trucks and they have been permitted at special events, like the Mum Festival.

The ordinances propose a $50 annual license fee and would prohibit vendors from leaving any trash behind.

Council approved a 2.5 percent wage increase each year for the next three years for its employees who are covered under a collective bargaining agreement. An ordinance approved Monday night extends the same benefits to full-time and permanent part-time non-bargaining employees. The wage increase is retro-active to Feb. 13, 2019.

Council also passed several proclamations, including one honoring the city’s Electric Department linemen and proclaiming April 18 as Line Appreciation Day.

Other proclamations celebrated Arbor Day, April 26, and National Day of Prayer, May 2.