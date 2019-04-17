Scholarships offered to College Credit Plus students

Staff Reports

PIQUA — College Credit Plus students who opt to continue their college education at Edison State Community College after high school may now qualify for one of two scholarships worth up to 100-percent tuition.

A 50-percent scholarship is available to students who complete 9-44 credit hours of CCP coursework at Edison State, submit a Major Declaration Form, register for summer or fall classes immediately after graduation, file for FAFSA by May 1 for summer semester or by August 1 for fall semester and stay enrolled until the completion of their degree or the completion of 70 total credit hours.

A 100-percent scholarship is available to students who complete 45 or more credit hours of CCP coursework at Edison State, submit a Major Declaration Form, register for summer or fall classes immediately after graduation, file for FAFSA by May 1 for summer semester or by August 1 for fall semester and stay enrolled until the completion of their degree or the completion of 70 total credit hours.

Now in its fifth year, CCP has built on the success of previous programs such as PSEOP and dual enrollment. Through the program, students have the opportunity to earn up to sixty college credits in two years before graduating from high school. Course credits earned are transferable to four-year universities under strong articulation agreements.

The CCP program continues to thrive as twenty-nine area high schools have partnered with Edison State to host collegiate level courses and students from thirty-nine high schools are attending classes on campus.

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/CCP or call the Edison State financial aid office at (937) 778-8600.