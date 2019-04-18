Area briefs

Y taking sign-ups for spring session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for Spring Session classes beginning Monday, April 22nd for members and Thursday, April 25th for nonmembers. Classes will begin Monday, April 29th and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth programs and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone.

For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Healthy Moves class set at YWCA

Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four week session beginning Monday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to noon at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life,” she continued.

“Potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up to see if this is for you,” added YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong.

For more information on membership requirements or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

Riverside to host info session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, has partnered with Darke and Preble County Boards of DD to offer a School-to-Adult Life Transition (S.A.L.T.) Series. S.A.L.T. is a free monthly series that provides valuable information, resources and guidance to families of students ages 14-22 with developmental disabilities, helping them navigate the transition from school to adult life.

At S.A.L.T., students are also encouraged to attend their own session called SEA SALT (Students Exploring Adulthood), which takes place at the same time as the parents’ series. At SEA SALT, students participate in activities to help them prepare for their transition to adult life.

The next S.A.L.T. session will be held Tuesday, April 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. Light refreshments will be provided.

The topic this month for parents and guardians is “Your GPS through Employment,” led by guest speaker Taylor Claybaugh, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. At SEA SALT, the topic is “Real Money, Real World,” led by Alisha Barton from the OSU Extension Office. This will be a fun, interactive student workshop, which takes place at the same time as the parents’ S.A.L.T. session.

To learn more about S.A.L.T., visit www.facebook.com/pg/SALTDarkeMiamiPrebleDD, or contact Dwayne Hall at (937) 440-3026.