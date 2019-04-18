Melody Men to perform conert April 27

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Miami Shelby Melody Men Barbershop Chorus will host its 65th annual show on April 27 at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A in Piqua. Show times for their “Remember Radio” show are slated for 1:30 pm and 7 pm. Presale tickets are available for $12 (general seating), $5 (student), $17 (special reserved seating) and $10 (for groups of 10 or more). General admission tickets will be available at the door for $15.

The show will feature the Melody Men Chorus and two local quartets, Tag Time and Back To School, along with The Troy Tones, Troy High School’s A Cappella Choir, and guest quartet, “The Regulars.”

The Troy Tones switched from a competition show choir into a pop a cappella choir, where they rely only on their voices for the music they make. According to choral director Rachel Sagona, the group performs throughout the school year at every high school choir concert and throughout the community.

Featured guest quartet “The Regulars,” all are active members of the Alliance Chorus of Greater Central Ohio. They have placed as high as second place in the Johnny Appleseed District Competition, have performed at the Ohio Statehouse as well as Pittsburgh’s annual 3 Rivers Regatta, appeared on the nationally-syndicated Dave and Jimmy Show and also with the Columbus-based improv troupe.

“This year’s show has been revived from past shows and is about the old radio shows and the music that entertained our nation,” said Steve McCall, Show Committee Chair. “We hope to remind everyone how it used to be and share our music in the barbershop style.”

For more information or to get tickets, contact Gary Roeth (778-0325), Julian Fasano (332-7373) or any barbershop member. Grace United Methodist Church is handicap accessible.