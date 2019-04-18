Mayor gives update on basketball courts

COVINGTON — Mayor Ed McCord gave an update on the renovation of the basketball courts that the Covington Board of Education previously donated to the village during the board’s meeting on Wednesday evening.

McCord advised the board that the reconstruction project is expected to be fully funded through grants and donations. The village received a grant of approximately $64,759 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund program. McCord said the village is also expected to receive donations from the Covington Community Chest for approximately $50,000 and the Optimist Club for approximately $9,000.

“We will be able to redo those basketball courts and spend no village (funds),” McCord said.

Poggemeyer Design Group is currently completing the basketball reconstruction design of the project. They will be doing the design plus completing the bidding and construction administration services at a cost of $17,850. The design for the basketball court renovations is expected to be done in the spring, with the project going out to bid in July and then going under construction in the fall.

The renovations will include a 10-foot plastic fence with multiple exits, a new court designed for both basketball and pickleball, a new curb, and a new sidewalk.

“We appreciate what you’re doing,” board president Dean Pond said. “We’re very proud in working with you.”

During the student spotlight, K-8 Principal Josh Long recognized sixth-grade student Marin DuBois, saying DuBois is a poster child for being a kind, responsible, and respectful student. Long added that she has a “postive spirit” and is “non-stop energry and high-fives.”

“That is the kind of student we want around,” Long said. To DuBois, he said, “You’re just a wonderful, wonderful person.”

“She’s a terrific role model for our school,” Long said.

During the following staff spotlight, Long recognized Title II teacher Denise Pond, highlighting her ability to connect with students and other staff members.

Long said Pond is “loving, caring, compassionate, (and) kind” along with “positive and just a great spirit.” Long read a letter from another staff member, who said Pond helped her become a better teacher.

“She sees the good in every person in every situation,” the letter read. Long also highlighted how Pond “loves every child.”

“We appreciate you,” Long said. “You do make a difference.”

Pond thanked the board and said, “What makes Covington stand out is administraters … (and) a high percentage of our teachers truly care.”

During Superintendent Gene Gooding’s report, he commended elementary students and staff for participating in the Jump Rope for Heart campaign in February, raising $6,000 for the American Heart Association to support education and research for heart disease and strokes.

The board also established the week of May 6-10 as Teacher Appreciation Week. The resolution stated that “teachers are vital in the renewal of our democratic society,” they “touch the future by helping students to become creative thinkers and a part of tomorrow’s work force,” and they “enhance lives through their work.”

The board also approved the 2019-2020 Covington High School program of studies.

The board then approved the Covington FFA Chapter to attend the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus on May 2-3.

The board later approved participating in the Ohio SchoolComp 2020 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating project. It is sponsored by the Ohio School Boards Association and the Ohio Association of School Business Officials for a fee of $450.

The board also accepted the following donations during their meeting:

• $8,000 from the Darryl Platt Memorial to the Covington Scholarship Fund

• $2,560 from numerous donors for the Covington Scholarship Fund and the K Finfrock Memorial

• $2,500 from Hartzell Propeller for the athletic department and wrestling program

• $1,705 from numerous donors for the Covington Scholarship Fund

• $825 from the Covington BUCC Boosters for a batting cage map

• $750 from G.L. Contracting for the Covington Scholarship Fund

• $500 from Covington Savings and Loan for the Covington Scholarship Fund

• $385.33 from the Covington BUCC Boosters for volleyball uniforms

• $315 of sand from Piqua Materials for a shot put landing

The board ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss personnel.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

