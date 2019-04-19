Man guilty of obstructing justice

MIAMI COUNTY — A local man was found guilty of a reduced charge in connection with a disturbance on Jill Court in Piqua in late January that involved a gunshot.

Robert C. Foster, 37, who has previous addresses in Troy and Piqua, received 52 days in jail and 128 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Foster was charged in connection with an incident that was originally reported as a burglary but was later suspected of being drug-related and not a burglary. During this incident, Foster reportedly produced a gun and fired a single shot following a brief altercation, according to previous police reports.

Foster was released from the Miami County Jail after having served that time.

Abduction charge amended down

A West Milton man was sentenced to a reduced charge in connection with assaulting a woman in January.

James Franklin Henry, II, 40, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, amended down from third-degree felony abduction in municipal court. An additional charge of fourth-degree felony disrupting public services was dismissed.

Henry was charged in connection with an incident that began as a 911 phone call hang-up on Jan. 20 on Sanlor Avenue in West Milton. The victim initially declined to press charges, but following an investigation the next day, West Milton police later charged Henry for assaulting the victim in a bathroom, reportedly stomping on her face.

Henry is still incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Cody J. Burton, 24, of Laura, received a $100 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault, and for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Jami L. Dunlap, 19, of St. Marys, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Austin K. Jay, 36, of Covington, received 22 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tanzaneia M. Jones, 36, of Piqua, received a $25 fine, two days in jail, and 88 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Amberly L. Kendrick, 38, of West Milton, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 120 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Mariah Kobus, 27, of Greenville, received 26 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Erica J. Kroll, 27, of San Diego, Cali., received a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Barbara J. Layne, 39, of Troy, received two years of probation, nine days in jail, 171 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Ashley N. McLaughlin, 31, of Piqua, received 24 days in jail and six days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Michael S. Minnich, 51, of Troy, received two years of probation, 10 days in jail, 170 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Brandon M. Perry, 25, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, four days in jail, and 176 suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Kristin Kerr Sanders, 56, of Dayton, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Michael R. Smith, 41, of Springfield, received one year of probation, 18 days in jail, 72 days of suspended jail time, and a $100 fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tricia M. Snay, 44, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Madlyn L. Thorpe, 40, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Levi M. Vandegrift, 26, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Glen Vickery, 70, of Covington, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted obstructing justice.

• Julia L. Vickery, 69, of Covington, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted obstructing justice.

• Daniel E. Ward, 32, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Eric L. Wilson, 34, of Piqua, received two years of probation and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com