Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

April 9

FRAUD: An officer charged Edward Thorpe, 39, of Troy, with fourth degree felony identity fraud, fifth degree felony receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards from an investigation on March 20.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: An officer charged Rhoda Gilpen, 49, of Cincinnati, with fifth degree felony receiving stolen property from an investigation on March 20.

BAD CHECK: An officer charged Justin McGillvery, 44, of Troy, with passing a bad check from an investigation on March 14.

THEFT: An officer charged Derek Dorsten, 37, of Piqua, with theft from an investigation on April 8.

POSSESSION: Bradley Willison, 29, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

TRESPASSING: Garrett Barker, 52, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Myra Lee, 46, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

THEFT: An officer charged Lacey Smith, 33, of Troy, was charged with theft from an April 8 report.

April 10

DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to SubHouse on a report of a fight between five to six subjects outside of the restaurant. Cody Burton, 24, of Union Township, was tased after he becoming combative with officers, striking one in the ribs and threatening to kill officers at the scene. Burton transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Burton was charged with two counts of felony assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

OVI: Timothy Migliaccio, 44, of Troy, was cited for OVI, inducing panic and traffic violations in the 500 block of South Grant.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An officer charged Christopher Yount, 22, of Troy, with criminal damaging.

April 11

DRUG ISSUE: Chelsea Evans, 27, of Troy, was cited for selling, purchasing or distributing dangerous drugs.

SCHOOL BUS: Joshua Sowers, 45, of Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus in the 500 block of Crescent Drive.

April 12

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, Troy.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the U.S. Bank on North Market for a fraud report. Gregory Smith, 66, of New York, New York, was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony counterfeiting and fifth degree felony forgery.

April 13

OVI: Carrissa Zimmerman, 31, of Kettering, was charged with OVI, failure to control and disorderly conduct. Zimmerman was the lone occupant in a Chrysler 300 which collided with several parked cars in the 700 block of Mulberry Street. Zimmerman was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and was combative with medics at the scene. She admitted to drinking earlier in the evening.

April 14

THEFT: An employee was charge with theft from Arby’s.

THEFT: Heather Ganger, 40, of Piqua, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

April 15

OBSTRUCTION: Austin Schwartz, 23, of Greenville, was charged with obstructing official business.

THEFT: An officer filed a fourth degree felony theft charge against Andre Durr, 18, of Dayton, from an Oct. 28 incident.

April 16

YIELD TO PEDESTRIANS: Ellis Gabbard, 30, of Casstown, was cited for speed and warned for yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks in the Public Square.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Larry Wallace, 22, of Troy, was cited for criminal mischief in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive, Troy.

THEFT: An officer responded to the Domino’s Pizza on West Main Street in reference to a stolen credit card. Jose Bravo, 26, of Troy, was located and arrested on receiving stolen property and fifth degree felony forgery.

April 17

DRUG POSSESSION: Michael Bing, 37, of Logan, was charged with fourth degree and fifth degree felony possession of drugs, possession of a drug abuse instrument and criminal damaging.

April 18

THEFT: A resident in the 1100 block of Pond View Drive reported their vehicle was entered overnight and a Dell laptop and an IPad inside a backpack was missing.

ASSAULT: An officer responded to Walmart on a report of an assault. Suspect charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Theft reported at Garden Manor apartments.

DRUGS: Sara Keeton, 27, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs from a March 19 investigation.