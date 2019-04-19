Bradford-UVCC holds annual FFA banquet

By Mercedes Smith

For Miami Valley Today

Bradford’s FFA recently gathered together for an event that every chapter can look forward to, an event that not only acknowledges its hard-working members, but allows for an opportunity of our community to become closer.

This year at Bradford’s third-annual banquet, many members were celebrated for their accomplishments. Good food and a silent auction to raise money for members to attend FFA Camp were high points of that night, along with CDE competitors, greenhands, chapter degrees and the old and newly installed officer teams being congratulated on a successful year.

Ohio FFA state sentinel Mallary Caudill gave a speech about how her big imagination and expectations as a child led her to her success as a state officer now. Everyone walked away with the belief in the power of their own imagination. Without imagination, small projects for the school would not have been impossible, fruit sales would have plummeted, setting up an educational petting zoo at the Bradford Pumpkin Show would never have happened and the activities put forth for National FFA week and Ag Day would have failed.

Awards given during included: Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, Alexis Barhorst was named Star Greenhand, Justin Bryan was named Star Chapter Member and Jay Roberts and Mercedes Smith were named Star Juniors. In addition, Honorary Chapter FFA Degrees were awarded to Carla Surber, Bradford Schools treasurer, and Melissa Kommer, Bradford Schools assistant treasurer.

Finally, the 2019-2020 chapter officer team was inducted into their respective positions. The team includes Jay Roberts as president, Barhorst as vice president, Nylani Beireis as secretary, Dane Shelton at treasurer, Smith as reporter, T.J. Brewer as sentinel and Keaton Mead as student advisor.