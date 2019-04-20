TMS cruise-in upcoming

By MARILYN McCONAHAY

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Classic car enthusiasts will want to mark the calendar for Friday, April 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. to enjoy the day at Troy Main Street’s Downtown Cruise-In. Troy’s Public Square will be filled with timeless vehicles, featuring classic cars and vintage trucks as well as newer models.

“We’re excited to host this cruise-in in downtown Troy,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director Nicole Loy. “Our guests can enjoy displays of Slingshots, Camaros, Corvettes and many more.”

“The vehicles that have been registered so far are phenomenal, and I’m really looking forward to all the activities that will be held,” Loy said.

In addition to the display of showcased vehicles, visitors to the day’s activities will be able to enjoy Hot Wheel racing and a “Make and Model” matching game.

For the art lovers, auto expressionist Daniel Brown will display his paintings near his own classic automobile.

Many downtown businesses also will stay open late to welcome visitors to their stores, and the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will display “History in a Box” near a veteran-owned vehicle, according to Loy.

The high point of this event will be when trophies are given to the top three vehicles. Visitors and participants will have a chance to participate by helping select the winners.

One sponsor of the event has a longtime tie-in with Troy when it comes to cars and trucks.

“We have always been interested in supporting downtown Troy, especially because our business got started 44 years ago by my father, Ron Erwin,” said Matt Erwin of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, located on County Road 25-A south of town.

Other sponsors for the cruise-in include ALN Senior Care & Home Services, Alvetro Orthodontics, Excellence in Dentistry, F&P America Mfg., Fairfield Inn and Suites, GNB Troy Banking Center, Heath Murray of State Farm Insurance, Kettering Health Network, KSM MetalFabrication, Miami County Visitor’s Bureau, Premier Health/UVMC, Unity National Bank, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance and Western & Southern Life.

Those who wish to register their vehicle(s) for the cruise-in can do so by calling Troy Main Street at 339-5455. All vehicles must be pre-registered.

Troy Main Street, Inc., is a 501(c)3 organization. For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.