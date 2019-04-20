Cakes for a Cause returns

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation’s 14th annual Cakes for a Cause fundraiser is hitting the Miami Valley Centre Mall this week as bidding will begin on the evening of Thursday, April 25, and continue throughout the afternoon of Friday, April 26.

“Right now, we have 80 cakes signed up,” executive director Karen Wendeln said.

Along with the cakes come additional incentives, such as tickets to the Dayton Dragons or the Cincinnati Reds, dinner certificates, and other specialty items. The high bidder on each cake will receive the cake and the incentive.

“We have some fun incentives this year,” Wendeln said. For example, the cake being offered by Sherry Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep comes with a package of Ram branded items, including a 40-quart Grizzly Ram cooler, a neon Ram sign, a Ram stuffed animal and gummy bears, can Koozies, hats, and a T-shirt. The value of the incentive alone is $600, not including the cake.

“Generous givers, like the Sherry dealership, provide these amazing incentives with delicious and beautiful cakes, and our local organizations reap the benefits from the high bids we receive,” Wendeln said.

The public is invited to view the cakes — each depicting this year’s theme, “Name That Tune!” — at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua on the evening of Thursday, April 25, when several special cakes will be auctioned beginning at 6 p.m. All those in attendance on Thursday evening may vote for the Premier Health/UVMC “People’s Choice” trophy winner or place pre-bids on cakes they’d like to purchase. Several lucky attendees will have a chance to win prizes if they can “name that tune.”

The remainder of the cakes will be auctioned on Friday, April 26, from noon to 5 p.m. with the proceedings broadcast live WPTW radio, 1570 AM and 98.1 FM, on Friday between noon and 5 p.m. Those who can’t bid in person will be able to bid by phone by calling (937) 778-3422 on Friday, April 26, between noon and 5 p.m.

For those who submit a write-in bid on Thursday evening, Wendeln recommended, “Bid high.” On Friday, each of the cakes will be bid and awarded during a 20-minute time slot, and bidders can still out-bid the bids cast on Thursday evening. The bids will also close for each of those cakes after that 20-minute time slot, so Wendeln encouraged bidders to plan ahead by viewing the various time slots on their website at piquacommunityfoundation.org.

“We want people to be able to get in on the cake they want,” Wendeln said.

Three corporate donors — Mutual Federal Savings, Miami Valley Steel Services, and Unity National Bank — will be going head-to-head during the corporate challenge at the VIP Piqua Chamber of Commerce After Hours event on Thursday evening. Those three corporate donors will be bidding on their own cakes to see who can bid the highest.

“They are challenging one another to make the biggest donation,” Wendeln said.

The cake donors will also be eligible for prizes as prizes will be awarded for the best entrants in the corporate division, the not-for-profit division, the youth division where the cakes were created by someone 18 years or younger, and in the cupcake division.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Piqua Community Foundation’s grant-making fund, which funds $100,000 in grants that go toward Piqua area organizations.

“The money goes right back into the community,” Wendeln said.

Wendeln also thanked all of the event’s sponsors and donors and commended the committee for the Cakes for a Cause event.

The Miami Valley Centre Mall is located at 987 E. Ash St. For more information about Cakes for a Cause, contact the Piqua Community Foundation at 615-9080. For a complete listing of cakes, incentives and auction times, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.

Provided photo An extensive package of Ram items will be auctioned with the cake donated by Sherry Chrysler Dodge Jeep at this year's Cakes for a Cause event. The cake will be on the auction block at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Provided photo Bert Harrison displays the "Theme Prize" won by Barclay's Men's-Women's Clothiers in the 2017 Cakes for a Cause. Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Today file art Morgan Brunson, 11, of Troy, admires one of the VIP cakes on display during the 2018 Cakes for a Cause event at Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

