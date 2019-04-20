Hopping in to Easter Sunday

Sebastian Shaw, 2, Nauyn Williams, 5, and Kingston Williams,3, all from Piqua, visit with one of the cartoon characters at The Valley Church in Piqua on Saturday. The church hosted a number of children’s Easter-related events for kids from around the area.

The Valley Church member Doug Smith hands out balloon “sculptures” to children at the church’s annual Easter event on Saturday.

Elsie Schneible, 3, of Houston bounces along the bunny trail at The Valley Church in Piqua on Saturday during the church’s annual Easter event for kids.

The Valley Church Dance Team performs in the church sanctuary during the annual Easter event for children on Saturday.