UVCC names Students of the Quarter

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Avery Allison, Jackson Center High School senior and Morgan Neeley, Sidney High School junior, as Students of the Quarter for the third nine-week grading period. These two individuals were selected from a group of five students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Allison is a student in the Interactive Media program. Her academic and lab instructors tell how she is an all-around great student who is intelligent, motivated and an asset in the classroom. As a capstone project that combines her design and technical skills, Allison will design and build a website for a local community service organization this spring. She is the daughter of Kent and Michele Allison.

Neeley is an Early Childhood Education and Care student who is described by her instructors as always having a smile on her face, ready to take on challenging tasks and putting the preschool students at ease when they step into the door. Neeley is a natural leader with a wonderfully positive attitude in and out of the classroom. She is the daughter of Stacy Neeley.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors. Students’ attendance, citizenship, leadership and effort are taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an “Award of Merit” designation for Student of the Quarter honors are level one-student Rosalyn Weymer, Interactive Media from Sidney High School, along with level two students Ashley Rowan, Teacher Academy from Troy High School, and Allie Skidmore, Early Childhood Education and Care from Anna High School.